'Learning has again been compromised': School closure in Delhi upsets parents, teachers alike

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA’s) decision to continue the closure of all educational institutes till further orders on Thursday brought disappointment to not only the parents’ fraternity but the schools’ association and the principals as well.

Despite Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia agreeing to the demands for reopening of schools and the school representatives writing to the Chief Minister and Director Education, demanding the same, the DDMA did not take up the issue in the meeting.

The sources said that the schools’ issue would be taken up in the next meeting, and till then the educational institutes would remain closed.

Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools’ General Secretary Bharat Arora said, “The school fraternity was expecting the DDMA to allow schools to reopen, but we are left disappointed to learn that learning has again been compromised. It is high time that learning was not compromised and schools were reopened in the city.”

He added, “At least, the DDMA could have allowed schools to reopen board classes for the smooth finish to the syllabus. Schools have taken vaccination in a proactive manner and have already achieved 70% vaccination.”

The committee wrote to the Director of Education on January 25 demanding the reopening of schools, stating that the students have been suffering major learning losses.

One of the former civil servants, Shailaja Chandra tweeted, “I smell a cozy nexus between school managements, teachers, and education bureaucrats. The L-G and Deputy CM need to show leadership and guts. Parents and kids have no political voice which makes it essential for those in authority to speak for them. Just open the schools!”

Centre for Policy Research President Yamini Aiyar, who led the parents’ delegation to submit a memorandum to the Deputy CM on January 26, said, “The DDMA has failed our kids. India could soon be ranked number one in school closures worldwide.”