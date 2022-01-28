STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smartboards in 20,000 newly-constructed school classrooms in Delhi

Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the school to review the transformation process and understand the working of smartboards.

Published: 28th January 2022

An instructor with a smart board.

An instructor with a smart board. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a view to disseminating quality education among all the students of the Delhi government schools, the Kejriwal government will be installing smartboards in more than 20,000 classrooms.

The process of making classrooms smart has begun from Shaheed Amir Chand Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at Shankaracharya Marg, where 16 classrooms have been transformed into smart classrooms with the installation of hi-tech smartboards.

Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the school to review the transformation process and understand the working of smartboards.

Sisodia said that all these smartboards are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that will not only make the teaching-learning process a joyful one but also help children learn better.

"With the integration of technology, children will have access to all online learning resources. Along with this, modern cameras for recording will also be installed in classrooms so that live recording of the class can be done. These recorded videos can be further accessed by students and teachers for educational purposes," he said.

Sisodia added: "In the last few years more than 20,000 new classrooms have been constructed in government schools of Delhi. We will convert all these classrooms into smart classrooms in a phase-wise manner along with those under construction. Special training will be given to all teachers to make better use of the smartboards."

Sisodia said that in the past five years, the infrastructure of Delhi’s schools has become world-class. "It was a dream of Dr Ambedkar that each child should get quality education."

