Youth Congress, AISA protest outside Delhi's Rail Bhavan over police brutality on job aspirants

The protesters condemned the police action and demanded that FIRs lodged against the protesting job aspirants be withdrawn.

Published: 28th January 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Police detain Youth Congress members as they stage a protest against the police brutality on youth associated with Railways and Group D examination, near Rail Bhavan in New Delhi

Police detain Youth Congress members as they stage a protest against the police brutality on youth associated with Railways and Group D examination, near Rail Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress and the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association on Friday held a demonstration outside the Rail Bhavan here against the police brutality on job aspirants protesting the alleged irregularities in a Railways recruitment exam.

On January 26, the Railways suspended its NTPC and Level 1 exams after the candidates went on a rampage in some states alleging irregularities in the process whilst minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to destroy public property and assured redressal of their grievances.

The national transporter had on Tuesday issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting would be barred from ever getting recruited in the Railways.

This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

