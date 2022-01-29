STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As gyms are not allowed to open yet, owners feel singled out, set to protest

On Thursday, the Delhi government lifted the weekend curfew and the odd-even rule for markets and malls as Covid-10 cases and positivity rate has been on a downward trend since last week.

Image for Representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Gym Owners will protest against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for their decision that asked gyms across the city to stay closed while all other activities will reopen according to the recent DDMA order passed by the Delhi government.

Expressing disappointment over the decision taken by the Delhi government, Vice-President of Delhi Gym Association, Chirag Sethi, said that the government is not thinking about five lakh families in Delhi that are dependent on the fitness industry.

“Everything else is open in Delhi except gyms. No study across the world has shown any Covid transmission from gyms. Gyms are always targeted. We are always the first ones to close and the last ones to open. We condemn this decision by the DDMA to open everything in Delhi and continue to keep the gyms closed,” Sethi added.

On Thursday, the Delhi government lifted the weekend curfew and the odd-even rule for markets and malls as Covid-10 cases and positivity rate has been on a downward trend since last week. The authorities decided to allow restaurants, bars, and cinema halls to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

In the DDMA meeting, gatherings at weddings were also allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the venue, subject to a maximum limit of 200 persons. It was also decided to reopen government offices with 100 per cent strength up to Grade 1 level. Night curfew (10 pm-5 am) will, however, continue on weekends till further orders.

The gym association issued a press release in which it said: “Delhi Gym Association has no option but to protest against this decision.” It has scheduled a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s house on Saturday.

