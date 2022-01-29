STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cases continue to plummet in the capital

Hospitalisation and positivity rate show a downward trend as situation improves.

Published: 29th January 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker with samples collected for Covid test in Gurugram on Friday (Photo| PTI)

A health worker with samples collected for Covid test in Gurugram on Friday (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There is a clear downward trend in single-day Covid cases along with hospitalisation and home isolation in the capital.

Over the last week, the number of containment zones has kept fluctuating in the 40,000s bracket. Friday recorded a total of 41,095 containment zones. On January 20, the number of containment zones was 40,756. The number increased by January 25, with 44,547 zones sealed in the city.

While Friday’s numbers declined, they are not in proportion with the number of patients in home isolation, with 23,153 patients reported to be recovering at their homes on Friday, as stated in the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government. 

A total of 4,044 fresh cases were recorded on Friday, with a declined positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 fatalities. Hospitalisation also witnessed a downward trend with 1,928 patients admitted, including suspected Covid patients. Of these, 713 were in ICU, 704 on oxygen support, and 151 on ventilators.

A total of 47,042 tests were conducted, out of which 34,088 were RT-PCR tests, 12,954 were rapid antigen tests. Over the last month, the Covid graph in Delhi was on a rise — till it reached an all-time high with 28,867 on January 13. Over the last two weeks, the number of daily cases then dropped.

The national capital logged over 17.6 lakh cases since the onset of the pandemic and 25,744 deaths, according to the data on covid19tracker.in. Delhi has vaccinated over 76 per cent of teenagers between 15 and 18 years of age against Covid, with Northwest inoculating the maximum number of beneficiaries in this cohort.

As per data from Cowin dashboard, 7.74 lakh beneficiaries in this age group had received their first dose by January 26. Delhi has around 10.18 lakh teens in this age group.

Over 41K containment zones 
As of Friday, there were 41,095 containment zones in Delhi. On January 20, the number of containment zones was 40,756. It rose by January 25, with 44,547 zones sealed in the city

Covid Tracker ( Ima
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Home Isolation Delhi Health Bulletin Positivity RT-PCR
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp