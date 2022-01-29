Cases continue to plummet in the capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is a clear downward trend in single-day Covid cases along with hospitalisation and home isolation in the capital.

Over the last week, the number of containment zones has kept fluctuating in the 40,000s bracket. Friday recorded a total of 41,095 containment zones. On January 20, the number of containment zones was 40,756. The number increased by January 25, with 44,547 zones sealed in the city.

While Friday’s numbers declined, they are not in proportion with the number of patients in home isolation, with 23,153 patients reported to be recovering at their homes on Friday, as stated in the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

A total of 4,044 fresh cases were recorded on Friday, with a declined positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 fatalities. Hospitalisation also witnessed a downward trend with 1,928 patients admitted, including suspected Covid patients. Of these, 713 were in ICU, 704 on oxygen support, and 151 on ventilators.

A total of 47,042 tests were conducted, out of which 34,088 were RT-PCR tests, 12,954 were rapid antigen tests. Over the last month, the Covid graph in Delhi was on a rise — till it reached an all-time high with 28,867 on January 13. Over the last two weeks, the number of daily cases then dropped.

The national capital logged over 17.6 lakh cases since the onset of the pandemic and 25,744 deaths, according to the data on covid19tracker.in. Delhi has vaccinated over 76 per cent of teenagers between 15 and 18 years of age against Covid, with Northwest inoculating the maximum number of beneficiaries in this cohort.

As per data from Cowin dashboard, 7.74 lakh beneficiaries in this age group had received their first dose by January 26. Delhi has around 10.18 lakh teens in this age group.

