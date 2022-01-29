STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre told to review stand on penalising marital rape over conjugal rights pleas

 Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar, have been conducting marathon hearings on a batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to inform whether it wishes to withdraw its 2017 affidavit in which it had submitted that marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon that may destabilise the institution of marriage and an easy tool for harassing husbands.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar, which has been conducting marathon hearings on a batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape, asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to take instructions on this aspect.

The court’s direction came after advocate Karuna Nundy, representing petitioner NGOs RIT Foundation and All India Democratic Women’s Association, sought clarification as to whether she shall address the written submissions and affidavits filed by the Centre government so far or they are withdrawing it.

To this, Justice Shakdher said, ‘Mr Sharma take instructions on that as well. What do you want? Monday.’ This assumes significance as the Centre, in its affidavit filed in August 2017," had said the Supreme Court, and various High Courts have already observed the rising misuse of Section 498A (harassment caused to a married woman by her husband and in-laws) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It had further said that marital rape has not been defined in a statute or law and while the offence of rape is defined under section 375 IPC, defining marital rape would call for a broad-based consensus of the society.


However, in January, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the high court that it was considering a ‘constructive approach’ to the issue and has sought suggestions from several stakeholders and authorities on comprehensive amendments to the criminal law.

