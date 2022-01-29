STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 4,483 fresh cases of COVID-19, positivity rate reduces to 7.41 per cent

According to the latest bulletin, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,23,815 and the death toll to 25,797.

Published: 29th January 2022 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker interacts with a COVID-19 patient at the CWG village isolation center, in New Delhi

A healthcare worker interacts with a COVID-19 patient at the CWG village isolation center, in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 fresh COVID-19 cases, a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count has increased to 18,23,815 and the death toll to 25,797, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 60,532, it said. On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths. The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths.

On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark.

