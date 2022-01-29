STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministry plans tourism clubs in schools, universities to lift Covid-hit sector

With a special focus on rural and community-centric tourism, especially in the Northeastern region, the ministry will soon embark on aggressive promotion of tourism products.

Image of tourists (Photo| EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Considering the employment generation potential of the sector, the Union tourism ministry has proposed to set up tourism clubs in schools and higher education institutes at university level to create awareness about domestic destinations among students.

The move, the ministry believes, will encourage domestic tourists to undertake traveling and visit local sites, which will eventually help the industry recover from the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic. 
With a special focus on rural and community-centric tourism, especially in the Northeastern region, the ministry will soon embark on aggressive promotion of tourism products, said officials. 

“It has been decided to have a tourism club in each class in schools and colleges in association with the education ministry as part of the awareness campaign. Students will come to know about states and their tourism potential. They will further create awareness in the family and among friends and relatives. This will also promote national integration,” said an official.

Speaking at a virtual event organised by the ministry on National Tourism Day, Union tourism and culture minister G Kishan Reddy said orders had already been passed in educational institutes under the Central government to form tourism clubs.    

According to the officials, the civil aviation ministry is working on an action plan for better connectivity and basic amenities at airports. The railways have allotted 3,500 coaches for special trains for different tourist circuits, said the officials. 

“Tourism is one of the largest employment generating sectors. It plays a vital role in direct and indirect employment. As per studies, tourism is one fastest growing industries in India and has the potential to generate 30% employment opportunities. To make inter-state traveling easy, the ministry has been taking initiatives,” said an official.

