National Green Tribunal asks to recover fine from illegal garment units in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi civic authorities to recover environmental compensation from a total of ten garment production units operating in residential areas in Chandni Chowk in violation of environmental norms.

The tribunal had, earlier, noted that the ten premises mentioned by the applicant were inspected by a Supreme Court-appointed joint committee and they found that in three places, impermissible activities were going on and those premises have been sealed. The remaining premises, it said, either are vacant or are small shops which are running with permissible activities.

A similar report has been filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police and he has given a chart of 10 premises, of which three have been sealed as unauthorised and impermissible activities were going on there, the NGT said in a recent order.

It has been stated in both the reports that show-cause notices proposing Environmental Compensation of Rs 2 lakh on each violator have been issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and further action is still in process.

"We accept the said reports. No further order need be passed in this matter except that the concerned authorities shall ensure recovery of environmental compensation from the concerned violators expeditiously and in any case, not later than three months i.e. by April 30 and recommendations of joint Committee shall be given effect by concerned authorities", a bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal said in an order dated January 25.

Accordingly, the bench disposed of the application. The joint committee had submitted that no industrial setup should be allowed in the residential areas or non-confirming areas as per the Delhi Master Plan (DMP).

It was stated that the buildings used for manufacturing or godown should be allowed only in the specified area with necessary approvals from the concerned departments such as MCD, Fire Department, Labour Department, and industry department.