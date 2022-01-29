STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nearly 900 children in Delhi's juvenile homes get their first vaccine dose

A total of 898 children from several juvenile homes of the city in the 15-18 age group received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Friday.

Published: 29th January 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A total of 898 children from several juvenile homes of the city in the 15-18 age group received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines on Friday. As per officials, around 3,000 children are living in juvenile homes across Delhi and 1,200 of them belong to 15-18 age group.

“All the children have willingly come forward to get the jab and have shown no sign of hesitancy. We have been counselling these teenagers and sensitising them about the importance of vaccination programmes,” said an official deployed in the vaccination programme.

According to an official with the Women and Child Development (WCD) department of the Delhi government, “Some of these teenagers have been in conflict with the law and therefore, they need to be dealt with extreme care, and this is why we also counselled our doctors and paramedical staff.”

The official added: “We collaborated with the DMs of the districts for a better vaccination facility. The district administration shared the total list of children in respective districts’ juvenile homes and coordination was made with them for a smooth vaccination process.”

According to the officials in the department, private organisations were not included in the vaccination process. “We did not include any private organisation for the same, since the identities of the children are not supposed to be disclosed,” revealed an official from the WCD department. 

However, to generate awareness and support mobilisation NGOs played a vital role, the official added. 

As not all the teenagers had made their Aadhar cards, some of them were administered the vaccine based on their school certificates. Many of the children were yet to get their Aadhar card as it is under process, the official added. For all teenagers who tested positive in the second and third waves, their inoculation drive would be conducted later, the officials said.

Covid-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years was launched on January 3. The Union Health Ministry had approved Covaxin for beneficiaries below 18 years. Beneficiaries aged 18 and above are eligible for all vaccines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juvenile vaccine COVID WCD NGO Covaxin
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp