‘Odisha moving towards sustainable sanitation goals’; Secretary, Housing and Urban Development 

Published: 29th January 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Urban Development secretary G Mathivathanan (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Odisha has been a frontrunner paving the path towards sustainable sanitation practices and the state is taking up the challenge of treating hundred percent greywater generated across urban Odisha to achieve total sanitation covering both blackwater and greywater management, said G Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha, on Thursday.

Addressing the Outreach Event for ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards 2022, Mathivathanan said that Odisha’s association with the ISC- FICCI Sanitation Awards began in 2019 with special recognition of the state with 6 awards.

He said community-led and community-centric decentralised solutions are the DNA of our approach towards various urban challenges like solid waste, liquid waste, and urban poor living in the slums.

“We are committed to continuing our path-breaking initiatives and programs not only to bring about transformative changes in the lives of the people in Odisha but also to serve as inspiration for other similarly challenged states and countries,” said the principal secretary.

Enough STPs 
The eastern state has close to 100 STPs, which together will have surplus capacity to cater to rural areas.

