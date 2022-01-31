STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aaganwadi workers stage protest near Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal residence, demand government employee status

Published: 31st January 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Anganwadi workers staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at the Civil Lines here on Monday to press for their demands, including recognition as government employees.

The protest was organised under the aegis of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union.

The protesters shouted anti-government slogans and displayed placards demanding the roll back of the New Education Policy.

They also demanded that government employee status should be be given to them.

They were stopped by the police a few metres away from the CM residence following which they sat on a dharna and continued their protest.

The protesters held placards which read “Inqalab Zindabad” and “Karmachari Ka Darza Hamara Adhikar”.

