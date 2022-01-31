STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 3,674 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Sunday logged 3,674 fresh COVID cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, while 30 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,27,489 and the death toll climbed to 25,827, the bulletin stated. A total of 57,686 COVID tests were conducted in the city a day ago, it said.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 4,483 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths.

On Friday, 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths were recorded. The city logged 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths on Thursday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening shops selling non-essential items besides allowing restaurants, bars, and theatres to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.

The number of Covid patients under home isolation stood at 16,165 on Sunday, down from 18,536 on Saturday. There are 38,853 containment zones in the city, the bulletin said.

There are 15,428 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 1,567 (10.16 per cent) of them are occupied. A total of 1,772 patients are in hospitals, the health department's bulletin on Saturday stated.

