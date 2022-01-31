STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University: Students protest over construction of cow centre, 'one hostel per college' rule

College principal Rama Sharma has said that they have only kept a single cow at the centre and it is for research purposes.

Published: 31st January 2022 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Students' Federation of India stir against the construction of a gaushala at Hansraj College

Students' Federation of India stir against the construction of a gaushala at Hansraj College. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Monday said a 'one year, one hostel' drive will be initiated across Delhi University with the demand to construct one hostel per college on the sidelines of the ongoing protests at the Hansraj College.

The outfit organised another stir on the day against the construction of a gaushala (cow shelter) on the land designated for a girl's hostel. Hundreds of students from the college along with student representatives from other universities came to speak against the ‘whimsical’ decisions of the administration.

"We will initiate the drive for 'One Year, One Hostel' to demand one hostel per college across Delhi University in the next one year. SFI will unite all students across the university for this campaign," said Abhishek Kumar, SFI Delhi state committee member.

"Unavailability of safe and cheap residential facilities has been one of the primary difficulties when female students are talked about, it discourages female students coming out of their hometowns and getting education in cities which is a growing problem for our country. 'Hostel for all' has been a long standing demand of SFI and the decision stands as a plain mockery in the face of the entire student community," said Mushfin, unit secretary, of SFI Hansraj College.

Meanwhile SFI president of Hindu College, Aditi Tyagi said, "There are a few women hostels in DU who take exorbitant fees and require it to be paid upfront which is extremely exclusionary and it needs to be changed."

SFI Delhi state president Sumit Kataria said, "The attempt of saffronisation of educational institutions is obvious with the present administration of Hansraj College. The decision clearly puts in perspective the priorities of the administration and in the larger picture the government which has been a failure on women safety."

"The decision taken at the cost of a safety of students as it had been promised clearly unveils the clear RSS-right wing Hindutva faces of the authority of Hansraj College to strategically saffronise the educational institution. The ridiculous statement given by Rama, the principal of Hansraj, where she glorifies the construction of Gaushala as a pilot project to work around cows is a clear indicator of their selfish fascist act while they side-line the students’ basic needs," tweeted the organisation.

