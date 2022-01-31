STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gang-rape case: Delhi Police to take action against those revealing victim's identity

The Delhi Police's appeal came after several tweets were posted on social media platforms claiming that the victim had allegedly committed suicide.

Published: 31st January 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday said legal action would be taken against those found revealing the identity and spreading rumours about a woman who was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar recently.

The Delhi Police's appeal came after several tweets were posted on social media platforms claiming that the victim had allegedly committed suicide.

Some posts also allegedly revealed the identity of the victim.

Asking people not to reveal the identity of the victim and spread misleading facts, the police said necessary action is being taken by identifying those who have been spreading rumours.

Last week, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

Police said they have arrested eight women and a man as well as apprehended three (boys) juveniles in connection with the case.

Police said the accused were arrested on the basis of the victim's complaint and the videos that surfaced online soon after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram took to Twitter and posted a video of himself urging people to not share rumours and false information through social media platforms.

"In the Kasturba Nagar sexual assault case, some people are spreading rumours about the victim and the incident through social media platforms. False information is being posted. Some of them are also found revealing the identity of the victim and also trying to give a communal angle to the incident," he said.

"Some of them are spreading rumours that the victim has committed suicide. This is false information. The victim is doing fine and safe. The officers of the team have also met her," he added.

He said if anyone is found spreading rumours or wrong information through social media or any other platforms, "we will surely take legal action against such people. Till now, whoever has shared such posts on the incident, we are taking legal action against them."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Gangrape Delhi Crime
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp