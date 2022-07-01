STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
813 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths in Delhi

With this, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,35,687 and the death toll increased to 26,264, the health department bulletin said.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday reported 813 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi on Thursday reported 865 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and no death. It recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death.

The fresh cases on Friday came out of 15,339 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

