813 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday reported 813 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

With this, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,35,687 and the death toll increased to 26,264, the health department bulletin said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 865 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and no death. It recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death.

The fresh cases on Friday came out of 15,339 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.