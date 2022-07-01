STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Centenary’ chance exam: DU receives over 12,000 applications

The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the DU’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

Published: 01st July 2022 08:52 AM

Delhi university campus (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has received over 12,500 applications for the “centenary” chance examination, which will allow final year drop-outs to complete their degrees, announced a varsity official on Thursday. The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the DU’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

“We have received 12,677 registrations for the centenary chance examination,” DU’s dean of examination D S Rawat said. June 30 was the last date for registration. In May, the DU announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree.

Candidates can appear for a maximum four papers in the annual mode and up to eight papers for semester-wise tests. The examination will be conducted tentatively during October this year and March next year through physical mode. It will be held for theory and practical examination, and not for internal assessment, the DU stated.

In March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that DU students who dropped out would be given a “centenary chance” to complete their studies and get their degrees.

