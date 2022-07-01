STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deputy CM Sisodia takes stock, seeks action report on flooding

“Of the seven key spots that emerged as severe waterlogging areas till last year, six places did not face any problem this year.”

Published: 01st July 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Shekhar yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday released the Flood Control Order-2022, as monsoon showers lashed the capital leading to waterlogging at several locations and massive traffic jams across the city. 

With heavy waterlogging reported on many Delhi roads, Sisodia asked officials to identify the vulnerable points and submit a report on the action taken by them, emphasising that citizens should not suffer.
K R Meena, Principal Secretary and Divisional Commissioner, Revenue, GNCTD; Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control Department; and District Magistrate (East) Anil Banka were present at the meeting with the minister. “The Department of Revenue and other departments concerned are prepared to perform their roles during the monsoon and flood-like disaster,” said Meena in statement.

Due to the alertness of the PWD and irrigation and flood control department, along with the steps taken to deal with the problem of flooding in the last one year, people did not face waterlogging in most places, Sisodia claimed.  “Of the seven key spots that emerged as severe waterlogging areas till last year, six places did not face any problem this year.”

The flood control order read, “The Flood Control Order- 2022 contains all relevant information pertaining to flood control machinery, scheme of operation and data pertaining to the drainage system, river embankments, regulators, pumping stations, etc. It contains contact numbers of control rooms of all stakeholder departments and preventive steps required to be taken to handle the flood...”

