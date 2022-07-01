Mission Buniyaad yielding results, to go on for two more months: Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed the director education and MCD to continue Mission Buniyad classes for two more months. Sighting the reasons, Sisodia said that the Mission Buniyaad classes were conducted on a war footing and its results have been splendid. Lakhs of children of our schools have benefited from this and there has been a positive improvement in their learning levels. He added that if MCD and DoE work together like this then it will be a big help in improving the learning levels of students.

He said that DoE and MCD need to set a minimum benchmark for learning levels in all their schools and ensure that no student will fall below that benchmark. For this, every school head should make a plan and focus on its better implementation.

In view of the same, Manish Sisodia held a meeting with MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, Director of Education Himanshu Gupta and other senior officials in the education department, on Thursday. The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of both the departments for making Mission Buniyaad a success.

It is to be noted that according to the current data, 88% children of classes 3 to 5 in DoE schools and 78% children of MCD schools are able to read at least words. They would be able to read their books with two more months of practice.

In class 6-9, 90% students are able to read small paragraphs now and with the focused approach for next two months they will be able to read their own books. Sisodia said that at the primary level most of the students are in MCD schools. During the past two years of pandemic, a significant learning gap was observed among them.

Future plan for the Mission

Mission Buniyaad to continue in schools till August 31, review will be done at the end of August

In July, SCERT will organise a training session for ‘Targeted Pedagogical Approach’ with teachers from MCD and DOE

Teachers will do the assessment of each child weekly, the school head will monitor the progress of each child

Mega PTM will be organised in the month of July to share the learning level of their children with the parents in the schools of Delhi government and MCD

The class-wise syllabus will be reduced to create more time and opportunities for strengthening foundational skills