STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mission Buniyaad yielding results, to go on for two more months: Sisodia

Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed the director education and MCD to continue Mission Buniyad classes for two more months.

Published: 01st July 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed the director education and MCD to continue Mission Buniyad classes for two more months. Sighting the reasons, Sisodia said that the Mission Buniyaad classes were conducted on a war footing and its results have been splendid. Lakhs of children of our schools have benefited from this and there has been a positive improvement in their learning levels. He added that if MCD and DoE work together like this then it will be a big help in improving the learning levels of students.

He said that DoE and MCD need to set a minimum benchmark for learning levels in all their schools and ensure that no student will fall below that benchmark. For this, every school head should make a plan and focus on its better implementation.

In view of the same, Manish Sisodia held a meeting with MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Education Secretary Ashok Kumar, Director of Education Himanshu Gupta and other senior officials in the education department, on Thursday. The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of both the departments for making Mission Buniyaad a success.

It is to be noted that according to the current data, 88% children of classes 3 to 5 in DoE schools and 78% children of MCD schools are able to read at least words. They would be able to read their books with two more months of practice.

In class 6-9, 90% students are able to read small paragraphs now and with the focused approach for next two months they will be able to read their own books. Sisodia said that at the primary level most of the students are in MCD schools. During the past two years of pandemic, a significant learning gap was observed among them. 

Future plan for the Mission

Mission Buniyaad to continue in schools till August 31, review will be done at the end of August

In July, SCERT will organise a training session for ‘Targeted Pedagogical Approach’ with teachers from MCD and DOE

Teachers will do the assessment of each child weekly, the school head will monitor the progress of each child

Mega PTM will be organised in the month of July to share the learning level of their children with the parents in the schools of Delhi government and MCD

The class-wise syllabus will be reduced to create more time and opportunities for strengthening foundational skills

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission Buniyaad Manish Sisodia Education
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp