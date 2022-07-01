Unique skilling initiative for Tihar jail inmates soon, says officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to aid inmates of the Tihar Jail reintegrate better with the society after completion of their sentence, the city government will now provide them skill training and educational support. Prior to this, government school teachers will study their education background and potential skills.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia held a meeting on Thursday with the DG (Prison) Sandeep Goel, secretary (education) Ashok Kumar, senior education authorities including teachers working with jail inmates, to discuss the project details.

Speaking on the government’s ambitious project, the deputy chief minister said, “Our government believes that right education is the only way to set the right mindset among people and help them lead a better and meaningful life.” He added that there are nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar Jail who are serving their term.

We now need to understand their education background and their own interests in future education or skilling. While giving details about the project, deputy CM said, “Under this project our teachers will talk to the inmates to understand their educational background and skilling needs and accordingly new programs will be designed for them”.

“Further, the study will also help the government understand the gaps in the education system, due to which crimes are still happening in the society,” added the deputy CM. Sisodia also directed the teachers to interact very diligently and sensitively.

It is to be noted that the Delhi government already runs an education programme in Tihar jail and its additional complexes in Rohini and Mandoli, where government teachers have been appointed by the Directorate of Education.