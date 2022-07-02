Delhi government plans expo to boost wholesale sector in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is all set to launch the Wholesale Shopping Expo in order to promote and strengthen the wholesale sector in the city. The expo was planned after discussions with stakeholders across major wholesale markets in Delhi, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

The national capital is the hub of the oldest wholesale markets in the country, namely Nehru Place, Naya Bazar, Gandhi Nagar etc. These markets specialize in categories such as apparels, grains, and electronics. They provide an identity to Delhi and contribute significantly to the economy of the city, providing employment to a large population.

Sisodia said that the wholesale markets of Delhi are a major contributor in the state’s economy and are a brand in itself. People from all across the world visit these markets. The aim of the expo is to take them within reach of their consumers across the world, boost their businesses and help them do the marketing and branding of their businesses.

He added that the expo will be a 10-14 day event organised to attract businesses from across the country to purchase from the wholesalers in the city.