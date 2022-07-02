STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government plans expo to boost wholesale sector in city

The government is all set to launch the Wholesale Shopping Expo in order to promote and strengthen the wholesale sector in the city.

Published: 02nd July 2022 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi market. (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi market. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is all set to launch the Wholesale Shopping Expo in order to promote and strengthen the wholesale sector in the city. The expo was planned after discussions with stakeholders across major wholesale markets in Delhi, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

The national capital is the hub of the oldest wholesale markets in the country, namely Nehru Place, Naya Bazar, Gandhi Nagar etc. These markets specialize in categories such as apparels, grains, and electronics. They provide an identity to Delhi and contribute significantly to the economy of the city, providing employment to a large population.

Sisodia said that the wholesale markets of Delhi are a major contributor in the state’s economy and are a brand in itself. People from all across the world visit these markets. The aim of the expo is to take them within reach of their consumers across the world, boost their businesses and help them do the marketing and branding of their businesses.

He added that the expo will be a 10-14 day event organised to attract businesses from across the country to purchase from the wholesalers in the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wholesale sector Expo Manish Sisodia Wholesale Shopping Expo
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp