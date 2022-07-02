STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G Saxena vows to end job insecurity at govt hospitals in Delhi

On the occasion of Doctors Day, Lt. Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena appreciated and applauded doctors from across the nation for their contribution to society.

A health beneficiary takes a swab test in a government hospital | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Doctors Day, Lt. Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena appreciated and applauded doctors from across the nation for their contribution to society. The L-G approved the conversion of 128 positions in government hospitals to permanent ones. 

The decision will lead to permanent appointments of 76 posts in Dr B.S. Ambedkar Medical College, 40 in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 9 in Maulana Azad Medical College and 3 in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.
The posts that have now been made permanent include assistant professor - orthopaedics, senior residents in radiology, surgeons, dental surgeons, junior resident doctors, staff nurse, clinical instructor and radiographers among others.

Saxena said, “The best tribute to this profession that has the onerous responsibility of saving lives and shaping a nation’s health is to provide them with the best possible service conditions, work environment and professional security.”

The L-G also stressed upon the rampant adhocism in the public health infrastructure by enhancing the long-pending personnel requirements of medical professionals in different hospitals run by the government.

Underlining the vacancies issues, L-G directed officials to process the filling of all vacancies, unduly pending for years at the earliest and get his approval. He said, “Apart from ensuring better services, it would also result in the much-required morale-boosting and encouraging enhancement in-service conditions of medical professionals.”

