Landfill sites pose health hazard and national shame: L-G Saxena

In a Twitter post, L-G Saxena shared a poster bearing a tagline — ‘The challenge we have inherited since years! Let’s come together to overcome it’.

Published: 02nd July 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image of landfill used for representational purposes| Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the landfill sites in Delhi as “grave health hazards” and a “national shame”, Delhi’s Lt-Governor V K Saxena on Friday sought ideas and suggestions from people that could help efforts by authorities in getting rid of these “unseemly mountains of garbage”.

In a Twitter post, L-G Saxena shared a poster bearing a tagline — ‘The challenge we have inherited since years! Let’s come together to overcome it’. “Unseemly Mountains of garbage surround Delhi. Stinking heaps over 50mtrs high in the Capital are not only grave health hazards but a National Shame! Your suggestions & participation will be of value in the efforts to rid Delhi of over 28 million MT of waste. #ForABetterDelhi,” Saxena tweeted.

He also shared an email id, writetolgdelhi@gmail.com , where people could submit ideas and suggestions.
The national capital has three landfill sites — Ghazipur, Bhalaswa and Okhla - that have turned into huge garbage mountains. These massive dumps stand ominously around the outer areas of Delhi as eyesores and also pose major health risks for people around the areas they are located at.

The LG in the poster shared in his tweet also mentioned statistics that the accumulated legacy waste across the three sites stands at 28 MT — Ghazipur (14 MT), Bhalaswa (8 MT) and Okhla (6 MT), and their heights are 53 m, 54 m and 50 m respectively.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials on June 11 had said that it had decided to deploy drones to map the elevation of landfills and also monitor the reduction in its height along with other parameters.
A plan in this regard has been prepared and the project will soon be implemented, they had said. They had said the report of the drone survey will also be sent to the Lieutenant Governor office on a regular basis.

