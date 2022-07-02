STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 New Delhi Municipal Council bans road cutting ahead of monsoon season

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to ban road cutting in its area in view of the ensuing monsoon season, officials said on Friday.

Monsoon rain

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to ban road cutting in its area in view of the ensuing monsoon season, officials said on Friday. The ban will be enforced from July 1 to September 30. 

“We have decided to ban road cutting in NDMC area in view of the monsoon season. It will be applied to all the essential utilities except as required for emergency work with prior approval of the competent authority,” a senior NDMC official said.

“The NDMC has also decided if any road cutting which is already under progress, shall be neatly levelled, dressed and restore well in view of the monsoon season to avoid any inconvenience to the public,” he added. 

The civic body official further said that in any case, where road cutting permission has already been granted for NDMC area but no work has started on ground, no cutting shall be allowed during the road cutting ban period, except for emergency work with the prior approval of competent authority.

