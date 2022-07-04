STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Some traders hail, others decry plastic ban

The government’s decision to ban single-use plastic (SUP) products has left the daily retailers of prominent markets in the national capital in a state of bewilderment. 

Published: 04th July 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

market, traders, plastic ban
By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s decision to ban single-use plastic (SUP) products has left the daily retailers of prominent markets in the national capital in a state of bewilderment. Chandni Chowk, one of the most well-known markets shared some contrasting views on the ban.

Mohan Pandey, who runs a saree shop in the market welcomed the decision and said, “The administration has taken a wise action. Plastic poses a serious threat to our ecology. If we throw the plastic in a trash, any stray animal could eat it, if we throw it on the ground, the soil quality would degrade, and if we burn it, our lungs would suffer.”

He added that his shop was already prepared for such a transition as they started using cloth bags to deliver sarees to the customers. Sharing a different view, Bunty said that the ban on SUP items would create problems for small shopkeepers like him, who still have not recovered from the lockdown impact.  He said, “How can one carry products in a paper/cloth bag on days when it is raining heavily?  Polyethenes are more preferable than paper.” 

He added, “Sarees never catch eyes when kept in a paper bag, however, polyethenes having a glossy quality attracts customers. They are also cheaper than paper and jute bags.”  Prahalad, (72), who owns a flower shop at the market, believed that these bans are a mere hype. “I have seen the government implementing such bans on SUP items earlier as well but nothing changed. The same will happen this time too,” he said. 

The ban on SUP items came into effect on Friday. The rule bans manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of SUP items. The law would cover rigid plastic items such as plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, wrapping or packaging films, PVC banners less than 100 micron, straws, and stirrers.

The government has decided to be lenient with the violators for the first 10 days and has started a significant campaign to raise awareness about the usage of such products and encourage the adoption of their substitutes. As per Environment Protection Act, 1986, the violators will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh or a jail term of up to five years or both.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Plastic ban Chandni Chowk Traders Single-use plastic
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp