Resident doctors still await month-long pending salaries in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and two associated hospitals have still not restored salaries of resident doctors despite several requests. The salaries were deducted when the doctors went on a strike in December 2021, seeking to expedite NEET PG counselling.

They again wrote to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking assurance of getting their due salaries. “It is sad to see that the LHMC took such a step as no other central government hospitals were doing anything,” said Dr Sabyasachi Mandal, president of the Resident Doctors Association at LHMC.

According to the letter, the association sent numerous letters to the LHMC administration but all the efforts went in vain as they got no response. “We the resident doctors of LHMC have repeatedly requested the ministry to look into the matter urgently. We also demanded necessary intervention to be implemented so that the doctors don’t have to struggle further,” the letter added.

“Only celebrating Doctors Day is not sufficient, you also have to hear us and respect the burden bearer and warriors of this system,” said Dr Rakesh Bagadi, former president of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).