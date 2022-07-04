STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Showers bring down mercury in Delhi, more respite likely in coming days

The weather office said 0.1 mm of rainfall was recorded in the capital between 9 am and 5:30 pm.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:53 AM

Happy faces: People seen enjoying the monsoon showers at Connaught Place. (Photo| Parveen Negi)

Happy faces: People seen enjoying the monsoon showers at Connaught Place. (Photo| Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parts of the city received light rainfall on Sunday and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, the data reported.

The relative humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 63 per cent. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers in the national capital on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, it said. On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26.2 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the average. 

