Auto update: Mahindra out with new Scorpio N

Vikram Gour

Mahindra is looking at being a major disruptor in the SUV segment. With the new Scorpio N, the company is driving straight into the D-segment of SUVs at a price point that will get your attention!

Design: With inputs from Pininfarina, this SUV boasts of a bold stance, squared off lines, a wide muscular front, and a well-proportioned size all around. The glasshouse-metal body ratio has been kept in check to gel with its quintessential SUV lines. It rides on 17-inch wheels, has a long bonnet, and the lights are upmarket.

Interior: The cabin boasts of a premium upmarket look and feel. The plastics have a high-quality appeal. The two-tone look brought about by the coffee and black leatherette upholstery is a nice touch as is the robust metal finish on the doors and centre console. This is the world’s first SUV to get the Alexa-enabled what3words command module for voice controls.

Performance: Mahindra is offering the Scorpio N with a choice of two diesel engine options and one petrol engine version. The base model will get the 132PS diesel motor, while the higher models benefit from the 175PS diesel motor that delivers 400Nm of torque. For petrol lovers, there is the 200PS motor. Mahindra will offer the Scorpio N with both manual and automatic transmission options, and there will be the 4x4 variants as well.

Verdict: Mahindra has worked hard on ensuring that the Scorpio N drives and handles in an outstanding manner. The suspension, body, and frame have been optimised to offer a remarkable level of drive dynamics. In addition, it comes with a slew of safety eatures—six airbags, all wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist, hill descent control and a lot more!

Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh