Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra claims he received death threat via email

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday claimed of having received a death threat through email, even as he asserted that he was unfazed and will continues with his efforts to help families of victims to "jihadist" violence.

In a tweet, Mishra tagged Delhi Police Commissioner sharing the email received by him on Sunday evening that read "Terrorist Kapil Mishra you will not be allowed to live long. My man has planned to shoot you."

No immediate response from Delhi Police was available on Mishra's claim.

He asserted that he was not scared or going to stop helping the families of victims of "jihadist violence" like Kanahiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe, due to the threat.

Both Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe were killed over their support to BJP leader Nupur Sharma who is presently suspended from the party over her remarks on prophet Mohammad.

"We are not going to be scared or stopping with such threats. Our campaign to help the families of victims of Jihadist violence, like Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe, will continue more aggressively," Mishra said in a tweet.

Mishra, a former Delhi minister, had collected Rs 1 crore for the family of Kanhaiya Lal and Rs 30 lakh for the family of Umesh Kolhe, in a short span of time through his initiative Hindu Ecosystem.