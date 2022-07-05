Irked at barking, man attacks dog, owners with iron rod at Paschim Vihar

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents at Paschim Vihar in Outer Delhi woke up to the unpleasant news of a morning stroll going wrong after a man attacked and injured two persons and a dog following a quarrel on Monday. The culprit, Dharamvir Dahiya, who has been booked by the police, picked up the pet and threw it away – after it began barking at him – while its owner was bet up with an iron pipe. Dahiya who was out for his morning stroll got into a verbal spat with the dog’s owner following which the former went away, only to return with an iron pipe.

An FIR has been filed against Dahiya under multiple sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Paschim Vihar police station. As per the police, the pet dog is owned by a resident of A block Paschim. The dog owner, 25-year-old Rakshit inched forward to save his dog when Dahiya hit it on its head once again. In the scuffle that followed, Dahiya also hit Hemant, 53, and his wife Renu, 45, who lives nearby the spot of the incident. The couple is related to Rakshit, said the police.

The family alleged that Dharamveer Dahiya used to make bitter comments, whenever he passed by their home. Nirmala, also an owner of the dog named Scooby, said, “After the attack, our pet remained unconscious for 2-3 hours. He is injured on his head.”

Hemant, who is acquainted with Dahiya, said, “Dahiya is an iniquitous man, and had been involved in violence in the past. We got to know that he has a pistol and had served in the army. We do not know whether he holds a license for the gun.”

Adding to the allegations, Hemant said that Dharamvir’s son Manjeet Dahiya also attacked the family prior to the incident on Monday. In this matter too, a police complaint has been lodged, he said. A Delhi Police officer confirmed that the latter had been arrested under preventive action earlier.