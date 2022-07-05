STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lakhs of fish mysteriously die in Najafgarh drain on Delhi-Haryana border

Forest officials say deaths seem to have been reported in last one week, govt officials collect water sample for further investigation

Published: 05th July 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Experts say hazardous pollutants and toxic elements coming from Haryana and other water bodies can be the reason behind the death of the aquatic life.

Experts say hazardous pollutants and toxic elements coming from Haryana and other water bodies can be the reason behind the death of the aquatic life.

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A huge number of fishes have mysteriously died in the upstream stretch of the Najafgarh drain on the Delhi-Haryana border over the past one week, officials said on Monday. The government officials rushed to the spot to ascertain the cause behind the incident and discussed ways to prevent further damage to aquatic life in the drain.

According to the forest officials, the number of dead fish could go up to lakhs. “Clusters of dead fishes were spotted floating on both sides of the Najafgarh drain, which has a rich aquatic life. The numbers could be between thousand and a few lakhs. The deaths seemed to have occurred over the last week. We are yet to investigate the reason behind the deaths,” said a senior official.

He added, “We have informed the Haryana government as well as the Gurgaon administration. Primarily, it appears that the oxygen levels in the stretch were almost zero, due to the high pollution load in the drain. Most of it comes from the factories in Haryana.”

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) have been given the task to find the reason behind the fatalities. While the DPCC took water samples on Sunday, the I&FC took samples on Monday for independent investigations. 

“We have taken water samples to ascertain the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and the levels of dissolved oxygen,” said a senior DPCC official. Ashish Kundra, principal secretary of I&FC said, “We have taken samples to diagnose what is the reason for the mass deaths. The staff told me that the level of oxygen was zero in that stretch of the drain. Now, what caused it needs to be investigated. It will take 4-5 days for test results to come out.” 

Meanwhile, locals from the villages said that the water from the drain also seeps into the johads (ponds) where fishes and snakes were found dead too. Forest officials said the locals were seen carrying boxes full of dead fish to be sold in the open market, which would be a major health hazard for which awareness is necessary. “The fisheries department will be carrying out the autopsy of the dead fish, which have rotten in the water,” said another senior official. 

Faiyaz A Khuddar, scientist-in-charge of the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, said that during the monsoon, if there are persistent clouds, oxygen levels in the water, which is anyways too polluted, goes down, which sometimes is the reason for the death of aquatic organisms. “Still this has to be investigated since the number is huge. These are non-native invasive fish soecies- Tilapia Mozambica,” he said. 

Govt officials collect water samples
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Irrigation and Flood Control Dept have started collecting water samples to know the reason behind the deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fish Najafgarh drain Aquatic life
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp