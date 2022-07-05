STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teenage boy held for raping, impregnating 12-year-old relative in Delhi

According to a complaint filed with the police, the girl was raped by the teenage boy in November last year when he had come to Delhi to attend a relative's marriage.

By PTI

DELHI: A teenage boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative in north Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the girl was raped by the teenage boy in November last year when he had come to Delhi to attend a relative's marriage and stayed at her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Recently, the girl started having stomach pain and was taken to a hospital by her mother. Her mother filed the police complaint after it emerged that she was pregnant, the police officer said.

The FIR was registered under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the 16-year-old boy was apprehended on Monday.

