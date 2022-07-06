99 per cent loss of Delhi's public sector enterprises comes from transport corporation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has negative net worth and contributed 99.74 per cent of the loss incurred by state public sector enterprises (SPSEs) in the capital during 2019-20, according to a CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The CAG, in its reports, also pointed to various lapses by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation to manage and maintain existing as well as new inter-state bus terminals and bus queue shelters, and questioned its existence.

The audit report for the year ending March 2019 stated that loans amounting to Rs 11,838 crore were disbursed to the Delhi Transport Corporation during 1996-2011, of which Rs 162 crore has been repaid leaving Rs 11,676 crore as outstanding as on 31 March 2019. Interest liability of Rs 26,070 crore on these loans was outstanding as on March 31, 2019.

The audit report for the year ending March 2020 said there were 18 SPSEs in Delhi, including two statutory corporations and 16 government companies, under the audit jurisdiction of the CAG. In 2019-20 there were 10 profit-earning SPSEs, as compared to eight in 2018-19.