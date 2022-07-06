All-EV fleet must for cab aggregators by 2030, mandates Delhi's draft policy

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s draft policy on vehicle aggregators mandates all app-based taxi companies, e-commerce entities and food delivery firms to switch to an all-electric fleet by April 1, 2030 or else face a fine of Rs 50,000 per vehicle. The policy shall be applicable to companies having at least 25 vehicles in their fleet.

The Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregators Scheme 2022 was put in public domain by the transport department on Tuesday seeking suggestions and objections over the next three weeks, after which the policy will be notified as a law. The draft policy defines the regulatory framework for fleet aggregators such as Ola and Uber, e-commerce companies and food delivery platforms.

“The government has set a timeline for the aggregators to switch to EVs. In the next four years, there should be 100% electric three-wheelers, while 75% of four-wheelers (cabs) should be electric,” said a senior official.

All new three-wheelers on-boarded for passenger transport by the aggregators after completion of three years of the notification of the scheme shall only be EVs. Similarly, for four-wheelers, 5% of the new fleet acquired by aggregators within six months of the notification of the policy should be electric ones. It should increase to 15% within nine months, 25% by the end of one year, 50% by the end of two years, 75% by the end of three years and 100% by the end of four years.

The proposed scheme also aims to cap surge-pricing by taxi agggregators. The cab aggregators cannot charge double the base fare. They will only be allowed to charge fare, including maximum surge pricing not exceedingly twice the base fare, as specified by the transport department from time to time.

The aggregators will have to provide quarterly reports on driver ratings and grievances received against them to the transport department. For drivers having a rating less than 3.5 over a period of one year, the aggregators will have to undertake remedial trainings and corrective measures to rectify the issues. They will also be required to take appropriate action against the driver-partners having 15% or more grievances for the rides undertaken in a month.

The draft policy mandates

Green switch

All new vehicles engaged by the fleet aggregators, including app-based taxi companies, e-commerce and food delivery companies, shall be electric by April 1, 2030

Timeline for transition

In the next four years, there should be 100% electric three-wheelers, while 75% of four-wheelers, mostly cars, should be electric

Price regulation

App-based cab/taxi agggregators will not be able to double the price during rush hours, a move that aims to cap surge-pricing

Onus on owners

Aggregators will be responsible for driver’s rating and quality training for safety of passengers