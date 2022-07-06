Centre not allowing MCD polls, will approach court: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the Central government for ‘deliberately’ postponing the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. While addressing the Monsoon Session of Delhi assembly, he alleged that the BJP-led government is derailing the democracy and that his government will soon move the court calling for early MCD elections.He said, “BJP is terrified of contesting elections against the AAP. It has deferred the MCD elections fearing defeat. We know that the BJP will not let the MCD elections take place and we will have to take up this matter in court.”

Kejriwal added, “They have made up their minds that they won’t conduct elections. There was a movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor titled Deewar in which Bachchan asks Kapoor what he got from his values and principles? He had money, luxury, a bungalow, and cars. What do you have? Kapoor said that he has his mother on his side. BJP is threatening the people of Delhi that they have ED, CBI, Income Tax Department and Delhi Police. They have wealth and grand offices in every district. What do you have? To this, two crore people of Delhi say in unison that they have their son, Kejriwal. Like a goon on the streets, they want to harm me, but the people have warned them to not even think of that.”

Later, he said that during the exercise to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi, the Centre had assured that a delimitation commission would be formed following which elections will be held.“Over one-and-half months have passed after the unification of the MCDs, but they have not formed the delimitation commission. They don’t want elections to be conducted. This is against democracy. We will go to court on this if required,” he said.Participating in the discussion on “Conspiracy to delay MCD elections in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner for the fear of losing MCD”, he alleged the BJP will “never” get the elections held in Delhi because they know the public stands behind him.

“I have cared for every single resident of Delhi like a dedicated son. I ensured world-class education and provided the best healthcare treatment for my elders,” he said.Kejriwal said that the AAP has a strong resolve to clean the entire Delhi if the MCD was under its rule. “The BJP has the MCD under its control for 15 years, but they did nothing and now they have stalled the elections. They are neither taking any action to clean Delhi nor they’re letting us do anything,” he claimed.

Unfulfilled promise

