Deficiencies in industry operation: CAG

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A CAG audit report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday flagged “serious deficiencies” on the part of DSIIDC in the operation and maintenance of Bawana and Narela industrial areas in the capital. The work of re-development and operation and maintenance of the two industrial areas for a period of 15 years was allotted to two concessionaires by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Limited, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the year ending March 2019.

“The audit of operation and maintenance of these two industrial areas revealed serious deficiencies on the part of DSIIDC with respect to ensuring proper discharge of functions by the two concessionaires as per the concession agreement,” said the report.The DSIIDC neither had the complete details of the charges due and paid by each industrial unit, nor ensured the required certification of income and expenditure by the statutory auditors before transferring the amount collected to concessionaires, it said.

Construct workers’ welfare fund poorly utilised

The CAG has flagged “poor utilisation” of income by the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for its mandated activities and a delay in payment of taxes leading to incurring of additional amount on interest that could have been spent on social security and welfare of labourers.Audit reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, also pointed to low spending on welfare activities.The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board was constituted in September 2002 to collect cess and utilise the same for providing social security, health care, etc. to construction workers in the national capital.