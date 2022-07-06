STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Deficiencies in industry operation: CAG

Audit reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, also pointed to low spending on welfare activities.

Published: 06th July 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Rimage used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A CAG audit report tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday flagged “serious deficiencies” on the part of DSIIDC in the operation and maintenance of Bawana and Narela industrial areas in the capital. The work of re-development and operation and maintenance of the two industrial areas for a period of 15 years was allotted to two concessionaires by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Limited, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for the year ending March 2019.

“The audit of operation and maintenance of these two industrial areas revealed serious deficiencies on the part of DSIIDC with respect to ensuring proper discharge of functions by the two concessionaires as per the concession agreement,” said the report.The DSIIDC neither had the complete details of the charges due and paid by each industrial unit, nor ensured the required certification of income and expenditure by the statutory auditors before transferring the amount collected to concessionaires, it said.

Construct workers’ welfare fund poorly utilised        

The CAG has flagged “poor utilisation” of income by the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for its mandated activities and a delay in payment of taxes leading to incurring of additional amount on interest that could have been spent on social security and welfare of labourers.Audit reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, also pointed to low spending on welfare activities.The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board was constituted in September 2002 to collect cess and utilise the same for providing social security, health care, etc. to construction workers in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAG Audit Delhi Assembly DSIIDC
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp