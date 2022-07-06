Delhi assembly condemns ‘CBI selectively targeting AAP MLAs for performing duties’

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly on the second day of the monsoon session passed a resolution condemning the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for ‘selectively targeting’ elected representatives of the House for performing their duties.

The move came after two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs — Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari — came under the CBI scanner for allegedly influencing transfer and posting of drivers in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The proceedings were briefly adjourned after the AAP MLAs raised slogans against the BJP over the transfer and posting case of DTC staff. Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla adjourned the house for ten minutes due to the chaos created by the MLAs.

According to the officials, the deputy chief general manager of DTC Shakil Ahmed claimed that many MLAs used to interfere in the transfer of DTC staff. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj however put forth the resolution which was passed by the Assembly.

The resolution stated, “Taking cognizance of news reports published in few newspapers in Delhi regarding the CBI inquiry against the house members who have recommended transfer of employees like drivers and conductors in DTC, this House condemns the CBI in its attempt to selectively target elected members who were performing their duties which are expected from elected representatives.”

The AAP MLAs further accused the Centre of ‘witch hunting’ the party legislators. Bhardwaj said, “The news was planted by the CBI to defame the two AAP MLAs. We can also check the letters written by BJP MLAs, who write to different departments for the work of the people.”

“The BJP is trying to defame the Delhi model of Kejriwal governance by targeting its MLAs. The BJP is putting a bad precedent. They will not always be in power and the same treatment could be meted out to them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it was unfortunate that the sharp minds in CBI were spending their mental faculties on probing such a trivial issue of transfer and posting of DTC drivers.

He said, “There was news today that the CBI is probing two AAP MLAs for writing to a DTC officer for transfer of a driver. The Centre has come to the point of misusing the CBI for probing letters written by MLAs. We condemn the Centre’s intention. However I agree that the posting transfer business is sensitive.”

CBI probing trivial issues, says Sisodia

Congress slams AAP over MLA salary hike

The Congress’ Delhi unit on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling AAP for passing bills to give a 66 per cent hike in salaries and allowances to Assembly members, saying the session did not broach providing unemployment allowance to the youth.