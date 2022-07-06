Delhi's Anganwadi workers to protest every week for hike in honorarium

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) has decided to stage protests every week at various locations in the national capital, demanding a raise in honorarium and reinstatement of their terminated workers and helpers.

A DSAWHU member said such protests will be staged outside the residence of the chief minister, Raj Niwas and the Delhi secretariat among others.The decision was taken by DSAWHU after a meeting with the terminated workers.

“Union members have decided that we will stage protests every week at LG’s house, chief minister’s residence and Delhi secretariat until our demands are met. We held a meeting with our terminated workers and thereafter, the decision was taken,” DSAWHU member Priyambada told PTI.

She said they demand that the terminated workers be reinstated at the earliest and all their dues cleared by the government.“The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) only pretends to be for ‘aam aadmi’ (common people). After coming to power in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had said that they would wipe out the VIP culture, whereas now, they have passed bills to raise the salary of their legislators. We worked as frontline workers during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic but they are not even ready to pay us proper wage,” said another DSAWHU member, Vrishali Shruti.

Shruti claimed that the then Women and Child Development Minister, Rajendra Pal Gautam, had assured to raise their honorarium in February 2022, but neither did they receive any increment, nor the dues of the terminated workers have been cleared.