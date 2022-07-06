STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Govt wants to make yoga a mass movement’: CM Kejriwal

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the chief minister has a dream that every Delihiite would practise yoga.

Published: 06th July 2022 08:56 AM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government intends to make yoga a mass movement and will scale up the ongoing “Dilli Ki Yogshala” programme from 500-600 daily sessions to 5,000-6,000 sessions.

Interacting with trainers, Kejriwal said yoga is not a daylong affair for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and it intends to scale it up radically. “We will now replicate the model and scale it up from the current 500-600 classes to 5,000-6,000. Our beneficiaries would go up from 30,000 to lakhs of citizens,” he said.

The government will strive to ensure that there is a functioning yoga class in every Delhi neighbourhood so that people get access to free training at their doorstep, he added. The government wants to make yoga a mass movement in the national capital through the free training programme, which is a first-of-its-kind experiment in the country, he noted.

Under the programme, the AAP government provides free trainers to groups of people desiring to attend yoga classes. These classes are currently being conducted at over 500 places across the national capital. 
Comments

