Infrastructure for commercial courts to be ready in six months: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday by its administrative side that all efforts will be made to ensure that infrastructure for starting 42 additional commercial courts here is ready in six months. The counsel for the administrative side of the high court submitted that the building was under construction and once the courtrooms are handed over to them, the vacant posts of district judges (commercial) will be filled.

The submission was made in a pending petition seeking to direct the authorities to set up more commercial courts as notified by the government on April 13, 2021, to ensure speedy redressal of commercial cases instituted in the capital. While taking on record the statement made by the high court’s counsel, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of the petition filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni and said that it will pass a detailed order later.

During the hearing, the bench said it has serious problems with the Delhi government’s Department of Law as most of the files relating to the high court’s infrastructure were struck there for the last few years and requested the counsel to look into the issue. The Joint Registrar of the High Court, in an affidavit filed in pursuance of the court’s earlier directions, said all Principal District and Sessions Judges of district courts were requested to provide the latest information in respect of vacant/availability of courtrooms in their respective court complexes.

The court had earlier issued notice and sought a response of the High Court, through the Registrar General, the government, and the Centre on the petition by Sahni seeking directions to set up posts of 42 more district judges (commercial) in view of a notification issued by the city government in 2021.The notification was issued in furtherance of the Delhi Government’s cabinet approval regarding the setting up of 42 additional posts of district judges (commercial).

1984 riots: Order granting bail to Sajjan Kumar stayed

The Delhi High Court has stayed an order granting bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a rioting and murder case arising from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which the trial is continuing. Kumar is already serving a life term in another murder case arising from the riots that took place after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to Kumar and sought his response on the petition by the Special Investigating Team.

‘Homeless unaware of life envisaged by Art 21’

Homeless does not live but merely exist and life, as envisaged by Article 21 of the Constitution, is unknown to them, observed the Delhi High Court which directed the relocation of five persons who were shifted from one slum site to another at the time of the expansion of the New Delhi Railway Station. Justice C Hari Shankar, on a petition filed by five slum dwellers in 2008 against their eviction, observed that the slum dwellers are ‘hounded by poverty and penury’.

‘Stay on govt’s rent order for poor to remain’

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking to vacate the stay granted on an order directing the government to decide and formulate a policy on the implementation of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that if a poor tenant was unable to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state would pay it. A Chief Justice-led bench noted that the petitioner tenant had already challenged the stay order before the SC which had dismissed it on February 28.

