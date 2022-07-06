Onitsuka Tiger: Japanese black beauty in Indian market

Romal Laisram By

Onitsuka Tiger—a label that works across apparel, accessories and footwear—made its entry into the Indian market in the year 2017. It has since set up quite a few stores across Mumbai and Delhi and is now available online.

Known for their eclectic take on contemporary Japanese fashion, the label is constantly inspired by street fashion in Japan and also popular for including the aesthetics of the ninja sub-culture, thereby taking trendy Japanese fashion beyond its country of origin. The label just launched their Autumn-Winter ’22 collection and we caught up with Andrea Pompilio, creative director, for a quick chat.

“The AW ’22 collection can be described in one word, Shadow—because of the predominant black tones. It is also a tribute to the ’80s when the Japanese aesthetic, working on silhouettes, monochromes, and details, redefined the Western aesthetic,” begins Andrea.

“For each collection, I try to maintain a common thread that respects the values and heritage of Onitsuka Tiger and, at the same time, follows my emotions of the moment to create a contemporary collection that combines fashion and sport,” he adds.

The collection features ultra-oversized T-shirts made of heavy cotton and graphically embroidered kaftans with the only distinctive embellishment being the flame and flower prints on the hems of the outfits. Also expect modern rockstar style velour dresses, a tribute to sukajan jackets, mini dresses with a drawstring waist, nylon jackets, boa jackets, maxi bermuda pants, balaclavas among many other silhouettes.

“This season, we focused on just one colour, black. In my opinion, black is the colour that better identifies with the Onitsuka Tiger brand, also because it reminds me of the aesthetics of the ninjas, who always wore black,” Andrea concludes.

