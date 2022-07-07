STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi assaults two men after one of them complaints about sewage problem

Tripathi, AAP MLA from Model Town Constituency, assaulted Guddu Halwai and Mukesh Babu and they were shifted to BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri.

Published: 07th July 2022 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Tripathi on Wednesday allegedly assaulted two men in the Ashok Vihar area of northwest Delhi after one of them complained about sewage problem, police said.

On Wednesday around 4.30 pm, Ashok Vihar police station received information regarding a physical assault near Lal bagh, they said.

A police team rushed to the spot.

During enquiry, it was revealed that Akhilesh Tripathi, AAP MLA from Model Town Constituency, assaulted Guddu Halwai and Mukesh Babu and they were shifted to BJRM hospital in Jahangirpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Halwai's statement was recorded and he said that on Wednesday, he was present in a function alongside a railway line near Jailor Wala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, where he was providing catering services, the DCP said.

During the function, he met Tripathi and complained about sewage problems in the area.

The MLA got angry and hit him on the head with a brick, she said.

Babu, a relative of Halwai, tried to mediate but he was too was assaulted by Tripathi, she added.

Halwai sustained an injury on the left side on the head while Babu has no external injury.

A case has been registered and investigation been taken up, police said.

Tripathi dubbed the lodging of the case against him as "politically motivated" and denied allegations against him.

He alleged that the police have lodged the case against him based on a statement of the person (complaint), "who was in an inebriated condition so much so much so that he was not even able to stand properly on his feet”.

"This is a dirty politics that the BJP is playing against me. I condemn it," the AAP MLA said, when asked for his comment.

The sewer about which the complainant has talked about is yet to become operational.

"So where is the question of it being damaged or not being operational comes?" he said.

"I feel after coming back to his senses, he (the complainant) would realise that he gave a wrong statement," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Tripathi AAP
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp