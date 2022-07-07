STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dead lizard in water cooler: Students fall sick at JNU, demand clean facilities

Published: 07th July 2022

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a matter of utter negligence by the administration, a few girls residing in Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Narmada dormitory fell sick, after drinking water from a water cooler having a dead lizard.

Last week, many of them went to AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital to get check-ups done after complaining about various health issues. On Wednesday, students also protested in front of the warden’s office. Nigam Kumari, a resident of Narmada dormitory said, “I had stomach pain since last Thursday and I was referred to AIIMS. However, due to heavy rush at AIIMS, I went to Safdarjung Hospital. I was provided with medicines for poisoning”.

Geeta Yadav, a student of International Language Studies has been sick for a week after drinking the same water. She said that after having a sore throat and body pain, she visited the health centre on campus. “I even vomited a few times and still feel the weakness in my body,” said Yadav.

There have been various complaints against the Narmada dormitory regarding an acute shortage of water and unhygienic condition for months. “We protested against the unhygienic living conditions in the dormitory and demanded regular supply of clean drinking water and good quality meals,” said Vijayalakshmi, a BA (Hons) student, residing in Narmada dormitory. She added that earlier also they filed several complaints, but all went unheard.

Rohit Kumar, ABVP JNU president, said that the living condition of the dormitory has deteriorated and students are forced to live in poor conditions, especially during the summer season. “We demanded proper cleaning of water coolers every week. We also asked for desert coolers should so that students do not suffer from heat stroke” said Kumar. 

