Need timely checks to prevent AIDS among sexual assault survivors, says DCW

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to health officials and Delhi Police seeking data regarding HIV testing of sexual assault survivors and accused. The commission is of the view that there should be a proper system to ensure timely intervention to prevent the spread of HIV amongst survivors of sexual assault.

In this regard, commission chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the health authorities and the Delhi Police seeking data regarding HIV testing of rape survivors and accused, and the standard operating protocols being followed to prevent the spread of HIV amongst rape survivors.

On the gravity of the issue, the commission said, “On a daily basis, several cases of sexual assault are reported in the capital. The extreme trauma and injuries sustained by the survivors apart, they are exposed to an increased risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases including HIV. If the rapist is HIV positive, the chances of the survivor contracting the virus increases. The short and long-term effects of sexual violence and HIV can be both physically and psychologically debilitating for the survivors and steps should be taken by the government to mitigate the same.”

In its notice, the commission asked both the Delhi Police and health officials on whether HIV tests are being done for all survivors or not. The commission sought the number of rape cases brought to the hospital for medical examination and the number of cases in which HIV tests were done for the survivors for the past three years.

“Further, according to guidelines issued by NACO, in case the survivor of sexual assault tests negative for HIV initially, they still require follow up counselling and HIV testing after three months and six months,” the statement said further.