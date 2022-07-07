STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Riots: Delhi Police challenge Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan’s bail in HC

The matter is now listed for Thursday and will be heard by Justice Anu Malhotra.

Published: 07th July 2022 08:07 AM

Former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan

Former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan (Photo | Ishrat Jahan Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has moved the High Court challenging the bail granted to Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in a UAPA case relating to the 2020 Delhi riots. Ishrat was the first accused who was granted bail by the trial court in the larger conspiracy case.

The matter is now listed for Thursday and will be heard by Justice Anu Malhotra. The Congress councillor was granted bail on March 14 after the court had observed that “she was neither physically present for the riots nor was she part of any group”. 

Ishrat and several others were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act  for being the “masterminds” of the riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. “As per the charge sheet and statement of witnesses, accused Ishrat Jahan is not the one who created the idea of chakka jam,” the court had noted.

“The entire conspiracy as spelt out in the charge sheet, as far as it ascribes the role of accused Ishrat Jahan, who is a woman, for the limited purpose of bail application on a prima facie considerations, persuades this court to allow the present application for bail despite the embargoes contained in CRPC and UAPA,” said the court in its order.

Delhi Police High Court Congress Ishrat Jahan
Comments

