STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP calls out Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s tweet on paying taxes honestly

The MLA claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal government facilitated a threefold increase in the state budget.

Published: 08th July 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Photo | Express)

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Criticising Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for his tweets saying that Delhiites should pay taxes honestly, AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Thursday appealed to the L-G to go to the ground and witness the hard work the residents put in to make the city thrive.

He went on to label the LG’s comment as a ploy to make the honest-hardworking residents scapegoats to shield the colossal failures of the BJP-ruled MCD and read out a long list of properties sold away by the civic body to BJP’s benefactors for ‘peanuts’.

“I think this is a very irresponsible statement and L-G sir should avoid giving such statements. L-G sir is new, he doesn’t know about the people of Delhi yet, we the people of Delhi work hard day and night, we the people of Delhi who live in big mansions also pay tax honestly, those who live in authorised colonies also pay tax, and those who live in slums also pay tax here,” said Pathak.

He said, “BJP encashed every opportunity to gobble taxpayer’s money to fill its pockets; led MCD into committing corruption in every field be it dengue medicine, clearing garbage, buying children’s books, or house tax collection. Delhiites work hard day and night; to  pay taxes honestly.”

The MLA claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal government facilitated a threefold increase in the state budget. “When CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government came into power, the budget of Delhi was 25,000 crore, within six years, it increased threefold to about 70,000 crore; this is an outcome of the commitment of Delhiites.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Saxena AAP
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp