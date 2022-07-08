AAP calls out Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s tweet on paying taxes honestly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Criticising Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for his tweets saying that Delhiites should pay taxes honestly, AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Thursday appealed to the L-G to go to the ground and witness the hard work the residents put in to make the city thrive.

He went on to label the LG’s comment as a ploy to make the honest-hardworking residents scapegoats to shield the colossal failures of the BJP-ruled MCD and read out a long list of properties sold away by the civic body to BJP’s benefactors for ‘peanuts’.

“I think this is a very irresponsible statement and L-G sir should avoid giving such statements. L-G sir is new, he doesn’t know about the people of Delhi yet, we the people of Delhi work hard day and night, we the people of Delhi who live in big mansions also pay tax honestly, those who live in authorised colonies also pay tax, and those who live in slums also pay tax here,” said Pathak.

He said, “BJP encashed every opportunity to gobble taxpayer’s money to fill its pockets; led MCD into committing corruption in every field be it dengue medicine, clearing garbage, buying children’s books, or house tax collection. Delhiites work hard day and night; to pay taxes honestly.”

The MLA claimed that the Arvind Kejriwal government facilitated a threefold increase in the state budget. “When CM Arvind Kejriwal’s government came into power, the budget of Delhi was 25,000 crore, within six years, it increased threefold to about 70,000 crore; this is an outcome of the commitment of Delhiites.”