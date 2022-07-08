Class XII student stabbed by neighbour in Delhi; 22-year-old accused on run 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A class XII student suffered severe knife wounds after she was stabbed by a 22-year-old youth on Thursday in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, weeks after the former’s family had complained to the police about the latter’s annoyance and advances made to their daughter.

The girl was rushed to the Park Hospital at Keshopur, after she sustained knife wounds near the stomach, said the police, adding that the youth, who is employed as a hospital housekeeping staff, has been arrested for attempted murder.

The two are neighbours and residents of Tilak Nagar. According to the police, they had been friends for the past two to three years. Officers said that the horrifying incident happened at around 7:15 am when the girl was on her way to school on a scooter. They claim that after the accused intercepted her and they got into a fight, eventually leading to the knife attack.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that the girl who is undergoing medical care hasn’t given a statement, thus the immediate cause of the disagreement and the subsequent stabbing is unknown. The 22-year-old youth, according to the police, has left the scene and turned off his mobile phone since the event. To know more about the accused, police are questioning others who are close to him.

Besides, the police also reported that the victim’s mother works as a housekeeper and that her father has passed away. “My daughter was on her way to school when the incident occurred. She used to dislike the accused. In May, we also reported it to the police. At that time, the accused had also threatened her,” said the victim’s mother. Kamaljeet Singh, a family friend of the victim, said, “She had suffered significant blood loss during the incident.”

Youth flees scene

