STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Class XII student stabbed by neighbour in Delhi; 22-year-old accused on run 

The two are neighbours and residents of Tilak Nagar. According to the police, they had been friends for the past two to three years.

Published: 08th July 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A class XII student suffered severe knife wounds after she was stabbed by a 22-year-old youth on Thursday in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, weeks after the former’s family had complained to the police about the latter’s annoyance and advances made to their daughter.

The girl was rushed to the Park Hospital at Keshopur, after she sustained knife wounds near the stomach, said the police, adding that the youth, who is employed as a hospital housekeeping staff, has been arrested for attempted murder.

The two are neighbours and residents of Tilak Nagar. According to the police, they had been friends for the past two to three years. Officers said that the horrifying incident happened at around 7:15 am when the girl was on her way to school on a scooter. They claim that after the accused intercepted her and they got into a fight, eventually leading to the knife attack.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that the girl who is undergoing medical care hasn’t given a statement, thus the immediate cause of the disagreement and the subsequent stabbing is unknown. The 22-year-old youth, according to the police, has left the scene and turned off his mobile phone since the event. To know more about the accused, police are questioning others who are close to him.

Besides, the police also reported that the victim’s mother works as a housekeeper and that her father has passed away. “My daughter was on her way to school when the incident occurred. She used to dislike the accused. In May, we also reported it to the police. At that time, the accused had also threatened her,” said the victim’s mother.  Kamaljeet Singh, a family friend of the victim, said, “She had suffered significant blood loss during the incident.” 

Youth flees scene 
The 22-year-old youth, according to the police, has left the scene and turned off his mobile phone since the event. Police are questioning others close to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Killing Murder Stab
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp