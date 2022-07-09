STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP blames LG VK Saxena for inaction against rising crime

In the past few days, crimes have risen rapidly. I am bringing the crime committed in the last 4-5 days to everybody’s attention.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak. ( File Photo)

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging the Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to take quick action, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Friday said that the crime rate in the national capital has increased by 15 per cent within a year and Delhi is on its way to turning into a crime city.

“Instead of working towards preventing crime, police and L-G are busy smearing AAP. The police is not aware about increasing crime and instead of waking up Delhi Police, the L-G is busy interfering in AAP’s work,” said Pathak.

He said, “Every day, brutal crimes are taking place in Delhi and no action is being taken to curb the same. In the past few days, crimes have risen rapidly. I am bringing the crime committed in the last 4-5 days to everybody’s attention. On July 8, a 12-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times.

On July 7, a girl was brutally attacked by her neighbours in Tilak Nagar. On July 6, a guy opened fire with his gun in Patel Vihar.” He added, “A 7-year-old girl was raped on July 4. On July 2, a 40-year-old builder was shot dead. On the same day, a 27-year-old guy was shot dead on a bike.”

He added, “Law and order under BJP has collapsed colossally. When you compare the data, 9,450 cases of theft were reported this year as compared to 2,303 last year. Similarly, 418 cases of snatching were reported this year as compared to 296 last year. Murders increased from 215 to 253. Robbery increased from 1,014 to 1,161.” However, there was no response from the L-G office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Durgesh Pathak
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp