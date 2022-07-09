AAP blames LG VK Saxena for inaction against rising crime

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging the Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to take quick action, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Friday said that the crime rate in the national capital has increased by 15 per cent within a year and Delhi is on its way to turning into a crime city.

“Instead of working towards preventing crime, police and L-G are busy smearing AAP. The police is not aware about increasing crime and instead of waking up Delhi Police, the L-G is busy interfering in AAP’s work,” said Pathak.

He said, “Every day, brutal crimes are taking place in Delhi and no action is being taken to curb the same. In the past few days, crimes have risen rapidly. I am bringing the crime committed in the last 4-5 days to everybody’s attention. On July 8, a 12-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times.

On July 7, a girl was brutally attacked by her neighbours in Tilak Nagar. On July 6, a guy opened fire with his gun in Patel Vihar.” He added, “A 7-year-old girl was raped on July 4. On July 2, a 40-year-old builder was shot dead. On the same day, a 27-year-old guy was shot dead on a bike.”

He added, “Law and order under BJP has collapsed colossally. When you compare the data, 9,450 cases of theft were reported this year as compared to 2,303 last year. Similarly, 418 cases of snatching were reported this year as compared to 296 last year. Murders increased from 215 to 253. Robbery increased from 1,014 to 1,161.” However, there was no response from the L-G office.