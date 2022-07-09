STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civic agencies to pick one road per week in new repair drive

The agencies have also been asked to ensure the cleanliness of roads by removing garbage dumps, plastic wastes, and C & D waste.

A worker sprays water on a road under heavy smog conditions in New Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only.(File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure a smooth commuting experience to the city residents, the Delhi Government on Friday launched the “One Week, One Zone, One Road” initiative, under which the concerned agencies like MCD, NDMC, PWD and others have been asked to pick up one road, per zone, per week in their jurisdiction for repairs, maintenance, cleanliness and beautification.

These works for maintenance of city roads include repairing of potholes, damaged black tops, footpaths, green cover, damaged central verge, road paints, road reflectors, street lights, street furniture, and other public utilities available on that road like public toilets, water ATMs. The agencies have also been asked to ensure the cleanliness of roads by removing garbage dumps, plastic wastes, and C & D waste.

Speaking about the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds charge of PWD, said, “The Delhi Government is determined to provide a pleasant commuting experience and excellent roads to all the residents of Delhi. But to make all the roads of the city clean, green and well-maintained, all agencies need to work together.”

Agencies have been asked to prepare the action plan for all the roads under their jurisdiction to ensure timely implementation of this initiative of making Delhi roads better, beautiful and safer. Concerned officials have been asked to give preference to the roads which need immediate attention.

According to the directions, agencies will have to submit the weekly completion report to the government.
However, Lt. Governor V K Saxena claiming credits for the initiative stated that the orders with regard to repair/maintenance and cleaning of “One Road per Zone/Division Every Week” issued on Thursday by the Chief Secretary on his directions will bring much needed and long-pending relief to the residents and commuters of Delhi.

Saxena in his statement said that he will personally monitor the progress of works thereon. “The order by the Chief Secretary in this regard came following the LG’s meeting with concerned officials earlier this week,” read the statement from the LG’s office.

It further read, “While finalizing the roads to be included in the roster of this exercise, preference will be given to roads that are in a relatively poor state. An action plan to this effect shall be put in place by July 12, 2022, and the same will be reviewed on regular intervals.”

Neat & Clean Roads
The agencies have also been asked to ensure the cleanliness of roads by removing garbage dumps, plastic wastes, and C & D waste.

