Delhi in grip of sultry weather as monsoon rain continues to elude

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than a week since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the onset of monsoon in the national capital, after a day of good rain, Delhi has been reeling under punishing high humidity levels. With soaring mercury, people are sweating beyond limits.

The IMD, which has been withdrawing rain alerts after shifting from ‘Orange’ to ‘Yellow’ over this week, on Friday placed a ‘green’ alert meaning no significant weather activity for all days except Sunday till July 14. It first shifted Orange alert for moderate rain or thundershowers from Wednesday to Thursday and then withdrew it altogether. It then placed a yellow alert meaning light rain expected for all days till July 12. But, on Friday, it withdrew even the yellow alert except for July 10 (Sunday).

“Light showers may occur over the weekend, bringing some relief from the heat. However, good showers are likely to return only after July 12,” said a senior IMD official. According to officials, the alerts were issued earlier but withdrawn later, as the monsoon trough moved away from the northwest region to central parts of the country.

The heat index, which is a measure of both temperature and humidity and is defined as the ‘real feel’ (how hot one actually feels) has been around 49-50 degrees C over the past few days making for hot and uncomfortable days.

Humidity levels oscillated between 74 per cent and 49 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Saturday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scant precipitation in the subsequent days has led to a gradual rise in the maximum temperature.

Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last seven days. It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.

Rising mercury and punishing humidity